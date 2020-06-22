Two-time US champion Alysa Liu changing coaches

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu is changing coaches, joining a trio of veteran coaches.

Liu, who will be 15 in August, will now work with Lee Barkell, Lori Nichol and Massimo Scali. She has worked with Nichol and Scali in the past.

The youngest winner of the women's title, at age 13 in 2019, Liu repeated in January.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my former coach Laura Lipetsky for everything she has done for me since the beginning of my career,” Liu said Monday. “We’ve worked so closely together, and she has helped me get to where I am today.”

Liu will continue to be based in Oakland, California.

“I look forward to working with all my coaches even though some of them are located in different parts of the world,” she said.

Also the youngest skater to land a triple axel in international competitions, at the 2018 Asian Open, Liu won bronze at the 2020 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. She is too young to compete internationally as a senior.