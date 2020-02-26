Turner, Plowden carry Bowling Green over Akron 78-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner scored 19 points, Daeqwon Plowden added 10 with 13 rebounds and Bowling Green beat Akron 78-60 on Tuesday night to take sole possession of first place in the Mid-American Conference standings.

Dylan Frye scored 16 points with six assists and Caleb Fields added 13 points for the Falcons (21-7, 12-3), who held the Zips to 1 of 20 from downtown in the first half and led 40-25 at halftime.

Loren Cristian Jackson tied his career high with 35 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Zips (21-7, 11-4), who finished shooting 30% from the field and 5 of 35 from deep (14%). Tyler Cheese added 10 points before fouling out, then got ejected after he bumped into the referee. Channel Banks had six rebounds.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Zips with the win. Akron defeated Bowling Green 74-59 on Feb. 11. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Akron matches up against Buffalo on the road on Saturday.

