Tulsa runs all over San Jose State in 34-16 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Shamari Brooks ran for 140 yards and a touchdown to help Tulsa roll to a 34-16 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

It was the ninth career 100-yard career game for Brooks. TK Wilkerson added 92 yards rushing on 15 carries that included two runs into the end zone for Tulsa (1-1). Zach Smith was 21-of-28 passing for 283 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Carter. Sam Crawford Jr. had nine catches for a career-best 137 yards.

Josh Love threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Braddock to pull San Jose State (1-1) to 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Jacob Rainey kicked two field goals for the Golden Hurricane before Wilkerson's two TD runs stretched the Tulsa lead to 34-10 with 10:12 remaining.

Love was 16 of 30 for 189 yards passing. Nick Nash ran for a 20-yard touchdown late in the game for the Spartans.