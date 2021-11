TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Davis Brin threw two first-half touchdown passes as Tulsa rolled to a 27-0 lead and cruised to a 44-10 win over Temple on Saturday.

The Owls were forced to punt on their opening drive and Brin drove the Golden Hurricanes 83 yards in seven plays, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana. Zack Long kicked a field goal from 44-yards out following a Justin Long interception to make it 10-0.