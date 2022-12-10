Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason