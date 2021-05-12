Skip to main content
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kamiakin 78, Walla Walla 46

King's Way Christian School 81, Goldendale 41

Kiona-Benton 74, College Place 47

Napavine 58, Rainier 32

Toledo 59, Onalaska 50

Winlock 50, Stevenson 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Valley (Yakima) 44, Ellensburg 38

Kamiakin 50, Walla Walla 17

Richland 46, Chiawana 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

