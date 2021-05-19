Tuch scores twice, Vegas beats Wild to even playoff series W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 1:56 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Tuesday night and tied the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,683.