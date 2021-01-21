Tubelis' tip lifts Arizona to 84-82 win over Arizona State JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 11:38 p.m.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored on a tip-in at the buzzer after blocking Remy Martin's shot at the other end, capping Arizona's 84-82 comeback victory over rival Arizona State Thursday night.
Arizona (11-3, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed by seven late in the second half, but rallied to tie it at 82-all with a minute left. Tubelis blocked Martin's layup attempt with 9 seconds left and the Wildcats rushed the ball up the floor.