Tsitsipas wins at Swiss Indoors to set up SF against Federer

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP) less Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Georgios ... more Photo: Georgios Kefalas, AP Photo: Georgios Kefalas, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Tsitsipas wins at Swiss Indoors to set up SF against Federer 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — With Roger Federer getting an unexpected day off Friday, his next opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard to advance to the Swiss Indoors semifinals.

Third-seeded Tsitsipas rallied to beat Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, clinching when the 46th-ranked Serbian sent a service return long.

Tsitsipas was the main attraction Friday at Federer's home town tournament after an all-Swiss quarterfinal became a walkover for Federer due to Stan Wawrinka withdrawing with a back injury.

Top-seeded Federer is seeking a 10th career title at Basel.

The other semifinal will pair unseeded Reilly Opelka and wild-card entry Alex de Minaur.

Big-serving Opelka sent down 31 aces in beating fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The 37th-ranked American hit five of these aces consecutively to clinch the first set after trailing 0-40 with a 5-3 lead.

The 20-year-old de Minaur advanced past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (4).

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports