Trinidad Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore killed in Texas crash Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 5:48 p.m.
1 of6 FILE- Trinidad and Tobago's Deon Lendore, right, and United States' Kyle Clemons, left, round a turn as they compete in a heat of the men's 400-meter sprint during the World Indoor Athletics Championships on March 18, 2016, in Portland, Ore. Lendore, 29, a former Olympic sprinter and bronze medalist for Trinidad & Tobago and NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Texas A&M's Deon Lendore celebrates after running the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay during the NCAA indoor track and field championships on March 14, 2015, in Fayetteville, Ark. Lendore, 29, a former Olympic sprinter and bronze medalist for Trinidad & Tobago and NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Gareth Patterson Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Trinidad and Tobago's bronze medalist Deon Lendore poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 400-meter final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Britain, on March 3, 2018. Lendore, 29, a former Olympic sprinter and bronze medalist for Trinidad & Tobago and NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Deon Lendore, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in a heat in the men's 400-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Lendore, 29, a former Olympic sprinter and bronze medalist for Trinidad & Tobago and NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Deon Lendore, an Olympic bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said. He was 29.
Lendore, a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, died Monday after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a sport-utility vehicle, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. Texas A&M coach Pat Henry said Lendore was driving home from practice when the crash happened.