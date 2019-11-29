Trick TD sparks Bills in 26-15 Thanksgiving win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass immediately after quarterback Josh Allen turned a fourth-down fumble into a first down, and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.

Allen ran for a score and threw for one to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.

The Cowboys (6-6) stumbled after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, giving Philadelphia a chance to rejoin them atop the NFC East after their fourth double-digit loss in the past six Thanksgiving games.

A lackluster showing for Dallas’ sixth loss in nine games came four days after owner Jerry Jones blasted the coaching staff following a loss to New England from a team that entered the season with lofty expectations.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after recovering a fumbled snap and getting a first down on the play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The Cowboys' Maliek Collins (96) and Bills Jon Feliciano (76) look on during the play.

