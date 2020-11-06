Trainer Todd Pletcher earns 5,000th career victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 5,000th career victory at Aqueduct on Friday.

Microsecond scored a three-quarter length victory in the seventh race. He was ridden by Kendrick Carmouche and is owned by Mike Repole. Pletcher didn't saddle his landmark winner; he was in Lexington, Kentucky, for the Breeders' Cup.

“It’s such a great tribute to the whole staff and a lot of people who put in so much hard work,” Pletcher said, “but mainly it’s about the horses.”

The 53-year-old trainer has won five Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders’ Cup races in his career.

