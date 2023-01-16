Towson 68, Hofstra 47

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 1-2 7, Carlos 4-7 0-0 9, Dubar 3-11 0-0 7, Estrada 5-17 0-0 10, Thomas 2-11 0-0 5, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Marshall 2-4 0-0 5, Plotnikov 0-2 0-0 0, Barrouk 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 3-6 47.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason