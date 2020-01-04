Towns scores 18 to carry Niagara over Fairfield 75-66

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — James Towns came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Niagara to a 75-66 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Both teams were playing their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game of the season.

Raheem Solomon had 15 points for Niagara (3-9), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Kuakumensah added 14 points. Marcus Hammond had 13 points for the home team.

Wassef Methnani had 16 points for the Stags (4-8). Vincent Eze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chris Maidoh had seven rebounds.

Landon Taliaferro, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Stags, had only three points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Niagara plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius on the road on Sunday.

