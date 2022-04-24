Towns, T-wolves rebound to even series with Grizzlies at 2 DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 1:32 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns roared back from two rough games with a career playoff-best 33 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves move past their Game 3 collapse and pull out a 119-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night to even the first-round series at 2-2.
Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and backup Jordan McLaughlin went 4 for 4 from 3-point range to pitch in 16 points as the Timberwolves relentlessly attacked the basket and went 31 for 40 from the foul line.