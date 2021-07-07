Toronto holds off New England to snap 6-game losing streak July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 10:45 p.m.
1 of11 New England Revolution midfielder Matt Polster, left, strips the ball away from Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence, left, is congratulated by midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) after his goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At rear is Toronto FC forward Tsubasa Endoh. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, left, is congratulated by midfielder Michael Bradley, right, after his goal in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At center is Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) makes a save against the New England Revolution during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez talks with midfielder Michael Bradley during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez calls to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 New England Revolution midfielder Maciel (13) taps the ball away while pressured by Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first half and Toronto FC snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.
Assistant coach Javier Perez directed Toronto after first-year coach Chris Armas was fired following a 7-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday. Toronto (2-8-2) entered 19 points behind Eastern Conference leader New England (7-3-3) in the standings.