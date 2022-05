Rays second. Brandon Lowe triples to deep center field. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Ji-Man Choi reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe scores. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Mike Zunino strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.

Rays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Kevin Gausman. Mike Zunino singles to deep left field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Taylor Walls grounds out to shortstop. Mike Zunino out at second. Manuel Margot strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays sixth. Zack Collins strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Ji-Man Choi. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow infield. Bo Bichette walks. Raimel Tapia to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep right field. Bo Bichette to second. Raimel Tapia scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays eighth. Vinny Capra pinch-hitting for Zack Collins. Vinny Capra singles to deep left field. Santiago Espinal singles to right field. Vinny Capra to third. Raimel Tapia singles to center field. Santiago Espinal to second. Vinny Capra scores. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield. Raimel Tapia out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Rays 2.

Rays eighth. Mike Zunino doubles to deep right field. Taylor Walls singles to shallow infield. Mike Zunino to third. Manuel Margot singles to shallow left field. Taylor Walls to second. Vidal Brujan scores. Wander Franco grounds out to shallow infield. Manuel Margot out at second. Taylor Walls to third. Francisco Mejia pinch-hitting for Brett Phillips. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow right field. Taylor Walls scores. Brandon Lowe triples to deep right center field. Francisco Mejia scores. Randy Arozarena walks. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 2.