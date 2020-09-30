Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Mike Brosseau singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Joe Panik. Randy Arozarena singles to right center field. Brandon Lowe singles to right field. Randy Arozarena to third. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe to second. Randy Arozarena scores. Hunter Renfroe reaches on error. Manuel Margot to second. Brandon Lowe to third. Throwing error by Bo Bichette. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.

1 run, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rays 1, Blue jays 0.

Rays second. Kevin Kiermaier singles to center field. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Mike Brosseau called out on strikes. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep right field. Brandon Lowe lines out to shallow right field to Joe Panik. Yandy Diaz walks. Manuel Margot reaches on error. Yandy Diaz to second. Randy Arozarena to third. Fielding error by Bo Bichette. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Willy Adames singles to shortstop. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Blue jays 1.

Rays third. Mike Zunino called out on strikes. Mike Brosseau singles to center field. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep left field. Mike Brosseau scores. Brandon Lowe grounds out to first base to Travis Shaw. Randy Arozarena to third. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow left field, Cavan Biggio to Travis Shaw.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 8, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Cavan Biggio flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Bo Bichette grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Mike Brosseau. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Blue jays 2.