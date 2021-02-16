Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|24
|35.7
|183-397
|.461
|29-96
|97-122
|.795
|492
|20.5
|VanVleet
|27
|36.3
|182-443
|.411
|87-232
|87-96
|.906
|538
|19.9
|Lowry
|24
|34.9
|142-318
|.447
|66-173
|75-86
|.872
|425
|17.7
|Powell
|25
|28.0
|139-301
|.462
|58-135
|76-87
|.874
|412
|16.5
|Anunoby
|17
|34.8
|86-177
|.486
|42-97
|35-47
|.745
|249
|14.6
|Boucher
|27
|23.1
|129-244
|.529
|41-95
|67-90
|.744
|366
|13.6
|Davis
|21
|14.1
|55-125
|.440
|28-72
|9-10
|.900
|147
|7.0
|Baynes
|24
|18.8
|58-143
|.406
|12-54
|7-8
|.875
|135
|5.6
|Bembry
|18
|13.5
|30-51
|.588
|7-14
|6-9
|.667
|73
|4.1
|Watanabe
|18
|12.4
|18-51
|.353
|12-28
|8-8
|1.000
|56
|3.1
|Johnson
|25
|14.7
|25-62
|.403
|15-37
|11-14
|.786
|76
|3.0
|Thomas
|13
|6.0
|11-27
|.407
|9-20
|4-4
|1.000
|35
|2.7
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|13
|8.2
|11-39
|.282
|5-23
|2-4
|.500
|29
|2.2
|Watson
|13
|3.2
|9-14
|.643
|8-11
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.0
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|27
|240.0
|1083-2402
|.451
|422-1093
|487-591
|.824
|3075
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|27
|240.0
|1048-2281
|.459
|381-1008
|549-688
|.798
|3026
|112.1
