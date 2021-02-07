Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|VanVleet
|23
|36.2
|159-389
|.409
|76-204
|71-80
|.888
|465
|20.2
|Siakam
|20
|35.6
|149-328
|.454
|18-77
|77-96
|.802
|393
|19.7
|Lowry
|20
|36.2
|116-275
|.422
|58-157
|62-71
|.873
|352
|17.6
|Powell
|21
|26.9
|105-239
|.439
|47-115
|61-71
|.859
|318
|15.1
|Anunoby
|17
|34.8
|86-177
|.486
|42-97
|35-47
|.745
|249
|14.6
|Boucher
|23
|22.9
|114-209
|.545
|36-81
|55-75
|.733
|319
|13.9
|Davis
|17
|13.9
|47-103
|.456
|23-59
|9-10
|.900
|126
|7.4
|Baynes
|20
|18.4
|46-115
|.400
|11-47
|3-4
|.750
|106
|5.3
|Watanabe
|17
|12.2
|18-49
|.367
|12-28
|8-8
|1.000
|56
|3.3
|Thomas
|11
|6.6
|11-26
|.423
|9-19
|4-4
|1.000
|35
|3.2
|Bembry
|14
|10.6
|18-35
|.514
|5-10
|3-4
|.750
|44
|3.1
|Johnson
|21
|15.1
|21-53
|.396
|13-31
|9-12
|.750
|64
|3.0
|Len
|7
|10.9
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|3-6
|.500
|16
|2.3
|Flynn
|13
|8.2
|11-39
|.282
|5-23
|2-4
|.500
|29
|2.2
|Watson
|10
|3.3
|7-11
|.636
|6-9
|0-0
|.000
|20
|2.0
|Harris
|2
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|23
|240.0
|913-2058
|.444
|364-963
|402-492
|.817
|2592
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|23
|240.0
|887-1933
|.459
|320-850
|468-589
|.795
|2562
|111.4
___