Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lowry
|4
|37.0
|25-57
|.439
|13-32
|15-17
|.882
|78
|19.5
|Siakam
|3
|39.0
|22-56
|.393
|7-21
|5-6
|.833
|56
|18.7
|VanVleet
|4
|34.3
|25-63
|.397
|13-37
|6-8
|.750
|69
|17.3
|Anunoby
|4
|35.8
|15-37
|.405
|6-24
|7-10
|.700
|43
|10.8
|Boucher
|4
|18.0
|18-33
|.545
|4-10
|3-7
|.429
|43
|10.8
|Powell
|4
|23.3
|11-36
|.306
|5-17
|8-9
|.889
|35
|8.8
|Baynes
|4
|21.3
|13-31
|.419
|3-14
|0-0
|.000
|29
|7.3
|Thomas
|3
|15.7
|7-17
|.412
|6-12
|1-1
|1.000
|21
|7.0
|Len
|2
|17.0
|4-5
|.800
|3-3
|2-4
|.500
|13
|6.5
|Davis
|2
|9.5
|4-7
|.571
|2-5
|0-0
|.000
|10
|5.0
|Johnson
|3
|12.0
|3-9
|.333
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Bembry
|3
|4.7
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Flynn
|2
|2.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Watanabe
|1
|9.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Watson
|1
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|4
|240.0
|148-358
|.413
|63-184
|47-62
|.758
|406
|101.5
|OPPONENTS
|4
|240.0
|153-352
|.435
|44-143
|65-89
|.730
|415
|103.8
___