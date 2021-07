Mets second. Dominic Smith flies out to left field to Teoscar Hernandez. J.D. Davis doubles to left field. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow center field. J.D. Davis scores. Tomas Nido strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar caught stealing second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays sixth. George Springer hit by pitch. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep right center field. George Springer to third. Marcus Semien walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Marcus Semien to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Santiago Espinal lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Alejandro Kirk flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Mets 1.

Mets sixth. Brandon Nimmo flies out to deep center field to George Springer. Michael Conforto walks. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Michael Conforto scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. J.D. Davis walks. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow left field. J.D. Davis to second. Jeff McNeil pinch-hitting for Tomas Nido. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right center field. Jonathan Villar scores. J.D. Davis scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays eighth. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette singles to shallow right field. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow center field. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep left center field to Brandon Nimmo. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Bo Bichette to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pinch-hitting for Trent Thornton. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is intentionally walked. Alejandro Kirk pops out to shallow center field to Luis Guillorme. Cavan Biggio lines out to left field to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 5, Blue jays 4.