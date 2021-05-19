Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 55 20 47 67 21 20 0 0 5 156 .128 F 34 Auston Matthews 52 41 25 66 21 10 10 0 12 222 .185 F 91 John Tavares 56 19 31 50 12 14 6 0 2 163 .117 F 88 William Nylander 51 17 25 42 10 16 4 0 2 133 .128 D 44 Morgan Rielly 55 5 30 35 11 14 1 0 1 101 .050 F 11 Zach Hyman 43 15 18 33 19 28 3 0 4 115 .130 F 19 Jason Spezza 54 10 20 30 3 6 1 0 2 81 .123 D 8 Jake Muzzin 53 4 23 27 21 29 1 1 0 103 .039 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 56 8 15 23 2 12 0 1 1 68 .118 D 3 Justin Holl 55 2 18 20 16 25 0 0 1 57 .035 F 97 Joe Thornton 44 5 15 20 6 14 0 0 0 42 .119 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 54 7 10 17 5 6 0 0 2 107 .065 D 78 T.J. Brodie 56 1 13 14 23 12 0 0 0 48 .021 F 47 Pierre Engvall 42 7 5 12 2 16 0 0 1 61 .115 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 26 4 8 12 -2 14 0 0 0 45 .089 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 38 7 2 9 -3 45 3 0 0 62 .113 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 D 23 Travis Dermott 51 2 4 6 -1 19 0 0 0 36 .056 F 77 Adam Brooks 11 4 1 5 4 0 1 1 0 10 .400 D 22 Zach Bogosian 45 0 4 4 7 49 0 0 0 36 .000 F 71 Nick Foligno 7 0 4 4 5 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 9 0 4 4 6 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 13 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 D 55 Ben Hutton 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 37 Timothy Liljegren 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 26 Stefan Noesen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 49 Scott Sabourin 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 186 336 522 188 390 31 3 34 1751 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 148 254 402 -199 414 31 7 21 1558 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 24 1420 2.96 13 8 3 0 70 668 0.895 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 22 1284 2.15 17 3 2 2 46 585 0.921 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 8 421 2.42 4 2 1 1 17 211 0.919 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 4 220 2.71 1 1 1 0 10 89 0.888 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3386 2.55 35 14 7 3 143 1553 .905 186 336 390 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3386 3.2 21 29 6 1 179 1744 .894 148 254 414 More for youSportsCIAC boys tennis tournaments shift to team format this...By Dave StewartSportsFormer UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson 'playing like...By Doug Bonjour