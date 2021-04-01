Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 1, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 36 13 33 46 18 14 0 0 2 103 .126 F 34 Auston Matthews 33 24 18 42 14 8 8 0 8 133 .180 F 91 John Tavares 36 10 18 28 12 10 5 0 1 100 .100 F 88 William Nylander 36 13 13 26 8 8 3 0 2 87 .149 D 44 Morgan Rielly 36 3 23 26 12 12 1 0 1 66 .045 F 11 Zach Hyman 34 12 12 24 17 24 3 0 2 94 .128 F 19 Jason Spezza 35 8 11 19 0 6 1 0 2 49 .163 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 36 6 10 16 5 10 0 1 1 44 .136 D 8 Jake Muzzin 34 2 13 15 13 23 0 1 0 64 .031 D 3 Justin Holl 36 2 12 14 7 19 0 0 1 31 .065 F 97 Joe Thornton 24 3 9 12 2 4 0 0 0 23 .130 D 78 T.J. Brodie 36 0 11 11 11 6 0 0 0 33 .000 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 36 5 6 11 0 6 0 0 2 71 .070 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 47 Pierre Engvall 27 3 4 7 1 10 0 0 0 40 .075 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 18 5 1 6 -3 26 3 0 0 27 .185 D 22 Zach Bogosian 35 0 3 3 5 45 0 0 0 28 .000 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 6 0 3 3 -1 2 0 0 0 11 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 32 1 1 2 -3 17 0 0 0 26 .038 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 36 119 214 333 115 278 26 2 23 1108 .107 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 92 162 254 -117 277 23 3 13 1009 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 7 425 1.41 7 0 0 2 10 191 0.948 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 7 361 2.49 3 2 1 1 15 177 0.915 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 36 2174 2.53 23 10 3 3 91 1008 .909 119 214 278 OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2174 3.22 13 18 5 1 116 1105 .893 92 162 277 More for youSportsUConn women's rowing alumni file Title IX complaint...By Maggie VanoniSportsAuriemma tries to provide clarity to Mulkey's COVID...By Doug Bonjour