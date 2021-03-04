Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 24 10 24 34 17 12 0 0 2 59 .169 F 34 Auston Matthews 21 18 13 31 9 4 7 0 6 89 .202 F 91 John Tavares 24 7 14 21 7 6 5 0 1 68 .103 F 88 William Nylander 24 10 10 20 4 6 3 0 2 51 .196 D 44 Morgan Rielly 24 3 16 19 5 8 1 0 1 45 .067 F 11 Zach Hyman 22 7 8 15 13 20 3 0 1 55 .127 F 19 Jason Spezza 23 5 10 15 1 6 1 0 1 34 .147 D 8 Jake Muzzin 22 1 12 13 11 19 0 0 0 37 .027 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 24 4 7 11 5 10 0 0 1 27 .148 F 97 Joe Thornton 12 3 8 11 4 2 0 0 0 12 .250 F 72 Travis Boyd 16 3 5 8 2 2 1 0 0 14 .214 D 3 Justin Holl 24 1 7 8 7 10 0 0 0 18 .056 D 78 T.J. Brodie 24 0 7 7 11 2 0 0 0 21 .000 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 24 3 4 7 0 2 0 0 2 45 .067 F 26 Jimmy Vesey 24 4 2 6 -2 4 0 0 1 26 .154 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 12 5 0 5 -4 22 3 0 0 20 .250 F 47 Pierre Engvall 15 1 3 4 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 D 46 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 22 Zach Bogosian 23 0 2 2 7 22 0 0 0 19 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 D 23 Travis Dermott 20 1 0 1 0 17 0 0 0 19 .053 F 61 Nic Petan 6 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 24 87 158 245 98 198 25 0 18 713 .122 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 56 100 156 -101 211 14 2 6 687 .082 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 17 1017 2.6 12 3 2 0 44 481 0.909 0 1 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 4 237 1.76 3 1 0 1 7 123 0.943 0 0 0 36 Jack Campbell 3 179 1.33 3 0 0 1 4 82 0.951 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 24 1447 2.29 18 4 2 2 55 686 .918 87 158 198 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 1447 3.5 6 16 2 1 84 710 .878 56 100 211 More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart