Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 0 2 4 \u2014 6 Philadelphia 0 2 1 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 8 (Lindblom, Provorov), 3:56. 2, Toronto, Simmonds 5 (Brodie), 10:23. 3, Toronto, Liljegren 3 (Bunting, Giordano), 11:32. 4, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Hayes), 14:33. Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 51 (Marner, Rielly), 7:41. 6, Toronto, Engvall 12 (Rielly), 11:43 (sh). 7, Philadelphia, Provorov 7 (Brown, MacEwen), 12:23. 8, Toronto, Rielly 9 (Marner, Bunting), 13:47. 9, Toronto, Tavares 24 (Nylander), 15:49. Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-12-10_28. Philadelphia 11-13-8_32. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 2. Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 25-9-4 (32 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 13-22-7 (28-22). A_17,097 (19,543). T_2:24. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Travis Toomey.