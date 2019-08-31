Toronto 6, Houston 4

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 4 6 4 Totals 33 6 10 6 Springer rf-cf 3 1 1 0 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 3 Bregman ss 1 1 0 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0

Houston 100 002 100 — 4 Toronto 003 201 00x — 6

DP_Houston 0, Toronto 4. LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR_Hernández (21), Biggio (12). SB_Bichette (3). SF_Bregman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez L,4-7 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 5 Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Buchholz W,1-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 3 Mayza 0 0 1 1 1 0 Law H,4 1 3 1 1 2 0 Boshers H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Romano H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Giles S,18-19 1 0 0 0 0 3

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Law pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Romano (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:04. A_26,414 (53,506).