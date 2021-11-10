Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 0 1 2 - 3 Philadelphia 0 0 0 - 0 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 6 (Matthews, Muzzin), 11:11. Third Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 7 (Matthews, Ritchie), 5:09 (pp). 3, Toronto, Kase 2 (Kampf, Kerfoot), 13:33. Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-7-14_33. Philadelphia 11-12-13_36. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 4. Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 7-3-1 (36 shots-36 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 3-3-2 (33-30). A_17,997 (19,543). T_2:33. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Ben O'Quinn, Andrew Smith.