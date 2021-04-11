Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

E_J.Iglesias 4 (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Grichuk (3), Bichette 2 (3), Espinal (1). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Rendon (1). SB_Guerrero Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Quintana L,0-1 1 2-3 5 7 5 4 4 Barria 2 6 7 7 4 0 Guerra 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Slegers 1 2 1 1 0 1

Toronto Matz W,2-0 6 5 1 1 3 4 Milone S,1-1 3 1 0 0 0 6

Barria pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

WP_Quintana, Guerra, Slegers.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:21. A_1,292 (8,500).