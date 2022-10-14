Toronto 137, Boston 134

J.Brown 9-15 2-4 23, Tatum 6-15 6-6 21, Horford 3-8 4-4 13, Smart 4-7 6-7 15, White 6-8 6-7 23, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 1-8 0-0 3, Ju.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Williams 3-12 3-4 11, Brogdon 2-4 4-4 8, Pritchard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 35-40 134.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason