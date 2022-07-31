Toro pinch-hits for hurt J-Rod, leads Mariners past Astros JOSHUA KOCH, Associated Press July 30, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 12:07 a.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Abraham Toro pinch-hit for injured All-Star Julio Rodriguez and delivered a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the AL-West leading Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday night.
Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out, but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth.