Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 9:37 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women's NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.
The Gamecocks (24-4) led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth.