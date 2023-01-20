Toledo 86, Buffalo 77

Millner 8-12 2-3 20, Shumate 4-9 3-3 12, Dennis 10-21 0-0 21, Maddox 4-10 1-3 11, Moss 3-6 1-2 8, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Lorentsson 2-3 2-2 8, Edu 0-1 1-2 1, Farmer 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-65 11-17 86.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason