Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer July 10, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 9:12 a.m.
1 of6 Protesters against the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) confront police officers in Tokyo, Saturday, July 10, 2021. The poster, center, reads, "Don't enter Hiroshima," with a picture of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and graffiti over his face, as local media report Bach is scheduled to visit Hiroshima later this month ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics starts. Kwiyeon Ha/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People walk by a 3D video advertisement display of a giant cat that was recently installed in the famed Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo on Friday, July 9, 2021. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Deputy Executive Director, Marketing & Senior Director of Ticketing of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Suzuki Hidenori, left, and Spokesperson of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Masa Takaya attend a press conference regarding Olympic and Paralympic Games tickets, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers stated yesterday that spectators would be barred from most events at the Games after a new state of emergency was announced in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. The state of emergency will run throughout the Olympic Games and remain in place until August 22. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Yuichi Yamazaki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Protesters against the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) confront police officers in Tokyo, Saturday, July 10, 2021. The poster, center, reads, "Don't enter Hiroshima," with a picture of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and graffiti over his face, as local media report Bach is scheduled to visit Hiroshima later this month ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics starts. Kwiyeon Ha/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks.
Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues, although a smattering of outlying areas were allowed initially to have limited attendance.