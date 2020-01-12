Titans shock Ravens...Niners rout Vikings...Baylor tops Kansas...Harden leads Rockets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to lead the Tennessee Titans to a stunning 28-12 win over the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game at Baltimore. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 88 yards but had two scoring passes, including a 45-yard TD to Kalif Raymond. Lamar Jackson threw for 365 yards and ran for another 143, but he tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble in the Ravens’ lowest-scoring output of the season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-poh-loh) threw a TD pass on his opening drive as a playoff starter before Tevin Coleman ran for a pair of short touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round. The 49ers were able to play ball control against the Vikings’ stout defense, with Coleman accounting for 105 of San Francisco’s 186 yards rushing. San Francisco also limited Dalvin Cook to 18 yards on nine carries.

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague added 16 as fourth-ranked Baylor stifled No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence, 67-55. Freddie Gillespie had 13 points for Baylor, which held Kansas under 40% from the field and turned 14 Jayhawks turnovers into 21 points. It’s the first victory by the Bears in 18 games at Allen Fieldhouse since the building opened in 1966.

UNDATED (AP) — James Harden reached a scoring milestone while helping the Houston Rockets blow out the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden reached the 20,000-point plateau while scoring 32 in the Rockets’ 139-109 rout of the Wolves. He became the 45th player in NBA history and the seventh-youngest to reach the milestone.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-mah) scored a season-high 36 points and Rajon Rondo (RAH’-zhahn RAHN’-doh) added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Thunder, 125-110. Lakers forward LeBron James sat out with a chest cold and Anthony Davis missed his second straight game with a buttock injury. That didn’t stop the Lakers from winning their eighth in a row and improving to 32-7.