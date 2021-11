John Amis/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that right guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker David Long (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) also will be held out against the Texans (1-8).