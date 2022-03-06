Timberwolves beat Trail Blazers 135-121 for 4th straight win MIKE COOK, Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 1:31 a.m.
1 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) try for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) try to pull in a rebound the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) fouls Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) fouls Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late run to hold off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 135-121 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
The Timberwolves are averaging 133.3 points per game in the stretch and trail Denver by two games for the sixth spot in the Western Conference.