Tigers pound 3 HRs, beat Rangers 14-7 to end 6-game skid DAVE HOGG, Associated Press June 18, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro slides into third base for a triple against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene hits a single against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Eric Haase against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson scores ahead of the throw to Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene advances to third base against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games, but set a season high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut.