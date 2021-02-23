Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash STEFANIE DAZIO and DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 5:07 p.m.
In this an aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on it's side after rollover involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be extricated, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.
Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved.
Written By
STEFANIE DAZIO and DOUG FERGUSON