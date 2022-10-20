Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7 \u00b6 Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0 CLASS 5A= \u00b6 Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0 \u00b6 Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8 \u00b6 Kress 45, Lorenzo 0 \u00b6 Loop 49, Wilson 0 \u00b6 Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0 PRIVATE SCHOOLS= \u00b6 Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0 \u00b6 SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/