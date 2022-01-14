Skip to main content
Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 87, Klahowya 50

Arlington 68, Shorewood 33

Jackson 59, Kamiak 47

Lynden 78, Anacortes 46

Lynden Christian 63, Sehome 60

Marysville-Pilchuck 69, Archbishop Murphy 60

Monroe 71, Lynnwood 47

Mountlake Terrace 56, Snohomish 53

North Kitsap 70, Olympic 29

Ridgefield 55, Woodland 42

Shorecrest 88, Stanwood 68

Washougal 63, Hockinson 52

Willapa Valley 71, Columbia Adventist Academy 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crosspoint Academy vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale, ccd.

Kingston vs. North Mason, ppd.

Lake Roosevelt vs. Yakama Tribal, ccd.

Mossyrock vs. Firm Foundation, ccd.

Puget Sound Adventist vs. Rainier Christian, ccd.

More for you

Seattle Lutheran vs. Quilcene, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/