Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Belton 22, Killeen Ellison 12

¶ Channelview 55, Pasadena Rayburn 7

¶ Cypress Ridge 55, Houston Northbrook 12

¶ Dallas Molina 48, Carrollton Turner 26

¶ Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7

¶ EP Franklin 48, EP Coronado 0

¶ Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Rowlett 13

¶ Katy Mayde Creek 43, Katy Morton Ranch 17

¶ Keller Timber Creek 44, Keller Central 14

¶ Klein Forest 54, Tomball Memorial 43

¶ League City Clear Springs 52, Clute Brazoswood 21

¶ McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 17

¶ Mesquite Horn 28, Dallas Skyline 27

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Austin Anderson 21

¶ PSJA 63, La Joya 15

¶ PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3

¶ SA Northside Holmes 38, SA Northside Warren 21

¶ San Marcos 49, Del Valle 35

¶ Southlake Carroll 47, Northwest Eaton 24

¶ Spring 70, Aldine 0

¶ Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 44, Saginaw 13

¶ Amarillo 30, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

¶ Austin McCallum 42, Austin Northeast 0

¶ Austin William Travis 44, Austin Crockett 40

¶ CC King 27, CC Ray 0

¶ Cedar Park 37, Pflugerville 32

¶ College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0

¶ Corsicana 43, North Forney 34

¶ Crowley 41, FW Arlington Heights 14

¶ Dallas Kimball 26, Dallas Hillcrest 24

¶ Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9

¶ Houston Sterling 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 31

¶ Huntsville 40, Montgomery Lake Creek 28

¶ Katy Paetow 55, Fort Bend Hightower 7

¶ Lewisville The Colony 44, Frisco Independence 32

¶ Manvel 70, Fort Bend Kempner 14

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 51, Baytown Lee 20

¶ Rosenberg Terry 57, Houston Milby 0

¶ SA Brackenridge 24, SA Edison 19

¶ SA Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18

¶ SA Wagner 35, Schertz Clemens 7

¶ Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Lincoln 34, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 3A=

¶ Frankston 35, Gladewater Union Grove 6

¶ Holliday 62, Nocona 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ Van Horn 73, Imperial Buena Vista 68

CLASS 1A=

¶ Follett 60, Darrouzett 0

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 51, Campbell 6

¶ O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Turkey Valley 70, Happy 68

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Bulverde Bracken 59, Spring Branch Living Rock 6

¶ SA Town East Christian 66, CC Annapolis 33

OTHER=

¶ FW Benbrook 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

¶ Jersey Village 55, Houston Spring Woods 3

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 91, Amarillo San Jacinto 56

