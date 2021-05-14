Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 71, Stevenson 33 Garfield-Palouse 45, Pomeroy 40 Gig Harbor 81, Peninsula 39 Kamiakin 91, Hermiston, Ore. 29 Lakes 93, Spanaway Lake 46 Mark Morris 64, W. F. West 34 Mary Knight 65, Wishkah Valley 10 Mossyrock 64, Pe Ell 55 Mountlake Terrace 67, Cascade (Everett) 49 Napavine 81, Onalaska 49 North River 70, Taholah 50 Northwest Yeshiva 69, Puget Sound Adventist 46 Oakville 61, Lake Quinault 40 Toledo 60, Morton/White Pass 53 Union 91, Mountain View 43 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Pasco 53, Hanford 45 Sunnyside Christian 64, Liberty Christian 21 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Ocosta vs. Ilwaco, ccd. ___ More for youSportsGirls lacrosse games to watch for week 5By Dave StewartSportsConnecticut's top high school golf performances for Week 4By Joe Morelli Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/