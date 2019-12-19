Thursday's College Basketball

EAST

Albright 68, Shenandoah 49

Daemen 96, St. Rose 88

Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60

SOUTH

Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Lander 95, Young Harris 85

Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92

UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74

Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

East Central 114, Randall 83

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.