Thunder rally for 102-97 win over Suns, ruining Paul's night DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:25 a.m.
1 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) pushes the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) and forward Abdel Nader battle for a rebound against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes between Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25), center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton passes as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul reminded the Oklahoma City Thunder what they were missing after trading him during the offseason. Then the Thunder turned around and reminded the Phoenix Suns and Paul why they're a team that appears on the rise.
Al Horford had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 21 points and Oklahoma City rallied to beat Phoenix 102-97 on Wednesday night.