Three Wilton teams begin FCIAC playoffs
The Wilton boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey teams have all qualified for the FCIAC playoffs, which begin today with the quarterfinal round of the boys soccer tournament.
The girls soccer and field hockey teams have their first post-season games tomorrow.
All three Wilton teams are playing their quarterfinal games on the road.
Following is the complete schedule for each sport:
Boys Soccer Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 31 - Quarterfinals at higher seeds
No. 5 Wilton (8-2-6) at No. 4 Greenwich (10-4-2), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Ludlowe (6-3-7) at No. 1 Warde (13-0-3), 3:30 p.m.
No. 7 Norwalk (7-3-6) at No. 2 Trumbull (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 3 Danbury (10-3-3), 3:30 p.m.
Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 4 or 5
Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer Tournament
Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals at higher seeds
No. 8 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-2), Wakeman B, 3 p.m.
No. 7 McMahon (10-6-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 3 p.m.
No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 4 p.m.
No. 5 Wilton (11-3-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3-1), Water Tower Field, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5
Semifinals at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at Warde HS, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey Tournament
Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals
No. 8 Warde (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 Darien (13-1-0-0), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Wilton (9-4-0-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (11-1-0-2), Tiger Hollow 2, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Norwalk (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-2-0-0), 4 p.m.
No. 7 Greenwich (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (13-1-0-0), Ginny Parker Field, 4:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Semifinals at McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Thursday, Nov. 7
Final at McMahon HS, 7 p.m.