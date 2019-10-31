Three Wilton teams begin FCIAC playoffs

Michael Zizzadoro and the Wilton boys soccer team play an FCIAC quarterfinal game today at Greenwich. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media

The Wilton boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey teams have all qualified for the FCIAC playoffs, which begin today with the quarterfinal round of the boys soccer tournament.

The girls soccer and field hockey teams have their first post-season games tomorrow.

All three Wilton teams are playing their quarterfinal games on the road.

Following is the complete schedule for each sport:

Boys Soccer Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 31 - Quarterfinals at higher seeds

No. 5 Wilton (8-2-6) at No. 4 Greenwich (10-4-2), 3 p.m.

No. 8 Ludlowe (6-3-7) at No. 1 Warde (13-0-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (7-3-6) at No. 2 Trumbull (10-2-4), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 3 Danbury (10-3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 4 or 5

Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals at higher seeds

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-2), Wakeman B, 3 p.m.

No. 7 McMahon (10-6-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton (11-3-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3-1), Water Tower Field, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5

Semifinals at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at Warde HS, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey Tournament

Friday, Nov. 1 - Quarterfinals

No. 8 Warde (7-7-0-0) at No. 1 Darien (13-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Wilton (9-4-0-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (11-1-0-2), Tiger Hollow 2, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Norwalk (11-3-0-0) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-2-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (8-6-0-0) at No. 2 Staples (13-1-0-0), Ginny Parker Field, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

Semifinals at McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 7

Final at McMahon HS, 7 p.m.