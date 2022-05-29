Three Warriors make progress toward NBA Finals returns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Payton II is expected to return for the Golden State Warriors at some point during the NBA Finals from a broken left elbow that he injured when Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks committed a hard foul across Payton's head on a layup attempt during the playoffs' second round.

Game 1 of the finals is Thursday night at Chase Center, just more than four weeks after Payton's awkward fall at Memphis on May 3 — and that would be right within the timetable range envisioned for him to heal. Payton is left-handed but has been gaining strength with both arms through the rehab process.