Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press March 23, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.
Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout.
