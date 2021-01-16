Thompson, Lucas help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and assisted on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 4.1 seconds left to help Oregon State beat Arizona State 80-79 on Saturday.

Thompson was 6-of-11 shooting and finished with five assists. Sophomore Jarod Lucas, who made his first career start, made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and led Oregon State (6-5, 2-3 Pac-12) with 18 points.