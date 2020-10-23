Thomas accounts for 5 TDs, App State beats Arkansas State

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas, front, scrambles for a first down ahead of Arkansas State linebacker Jeffmario Brown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas tied a career high with four passing touchdowns and he added a 60-yard rushing score to lead Appalachian State past Arkansas State 45-17 on Thursday night.

Appalachian State scored 24 unanswered points in the first half to take a 31-7 lead at halftime. Thomas connected with freshman Christian Wells for a 46-yard score and Daetrich Harrington rushed for a 55-yard TD.

Thomas also had passing touchdowns of 5, 16, and 20 yards. Thomas' TD run was two yards short of tying the longest run of his career, set in 2018 against Arkansas State.

Harrington carried it 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Williams made six catches for 78 yards and a TD, and Wells scored on both of his receptions. Appalachian State's defense had two interceptions and six sacks.

Logan Bonner was 13-of-25 passing for 117 yards and Layne Hatcher added 178 yards on nine completions for Arkansas State (3-3, 1-2). Freshman Lincoln Pare rushed for a 48-yard touchdown to pull the Red Wolves to 31-17 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter..